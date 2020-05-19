Suspect wanted over Sh300 million fake gold scam nabbed

One of two Kenyans who are suspected to have defrauded a foreigner of Sh300 million ($3 million) in a fake gold scam has been arrested.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Monday said Dillon Kibet was arrested following a tip off from members of the public.

In a statement, the DCI thanked members of the public for availing information leading to the arrest of Kibet , who was wanted in connection with the fake gold scam.

According to the DCI, Kibet, his accomplice Rose Omamo Adhiambo and several others colluded to defraud their victim of the money in an elaborate gold-scam.

Arrest warrants were issued by the chief magistrate’s court with sleuths asking the public to pass information to the Officer in Charge Serious Crime- DCI headquarter.

A manhunt for the two and their accomplices began in February, even as the other suspects are still on the run.

“We continue to appeal for information that will lead to the arrest of his accomplice Rose Omamo Adhiambo,” added the DCI.

Kibet is expected to be arraigned as tracing for his co-accused continues.