Suspect linked to gruesome murder of Pamoja FM journalist arrested

Detectives have arrested a suspect linked to the gruesome murder Pamoja FM journalist Mohammed Hassan Marjan who was killed early on Monday morning in Kibra on his way home from work.

The 19-year-old suspect is believed to be part of a six-member gang that killed the journalist.

CCTV FOOTAGE

His arrest comes after detectives from Kilimani retrieved CCTV footage retrieved from the control centre at Jogoo House.

The footage shows the journalist being accosted by the gang that stabbed him to death.

Marjan was killed near his home after he left the studio after hosting a night show that is centered on Islamic teachings.

He served at Pamoja FM from 2016 when the station was unveiled in Kibra.

LYNCHED

Police said they are also pursuing a woman who is believed to have hosted the attackers.

“We still have a lot to do and we cannot disclose more details. We are, however, optimistic that all the people responsible for the killing will be brought to book,” Kilimani OCPD Lucas Ogara said.

The 4am incident attracted the attention of members of the public who launched a search for the killers. One person who was allegedly linked to the murder was lynched.

According to the Media Council of Kenya, more than 30 journalists have been killed while in the line of duty this year alone, with Monday’s murder coming on the World Press Freedom Day.

Another 56 others were killed in 2019, a worrying trend the council said must be reversed.