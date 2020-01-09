Suspect engages court orderlies in tug of war

A suspect charged with preparation to commit a felony after he was arrested allegedly in possession of a knife caused drama in a Milimani court on Wednesday as he resisted incarceration.

Daniel Njonjo Mwangi denied charges of being armed in readiness to commit a robbery after he was allegedly arrested by police officers along Kimathi street while in possession of a rungu and a knife.

Mwangi, a common feature along CBD streets, was arrested by police officers on patrol on Tuesday after he allegedly attempted to flee when he spotted them.

He is said to have thrown himself into a pavement while declining to be handcuffed but was overpowered by the officers who later searched him and allegedly found with the weapons. They later escorted him to Central police station.

Mwangi denied the charges before senior resident magisstate Caroline Nzimbe.

The magistrate freed him on a cash bail of Sh30, 000 but he claimed he had no money and declined to be escorted back to the court cells from the courtroom.

He engaged court orderlies in a push and pull before he was eventually forcefully removed from the dock.