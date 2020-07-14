Surge: 497 more test positive for Covid-19 in Kenya

A total of 497 more people in Kenya have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health.

The new infections confirmed from 4,922 samples collected bring the total number of infections in the country to 10,791 since the first case was reported back in March.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi on Tuesday said out of the 497 new virus patients, 480 are Kenyans and 17 foreigners, while 318 are male and 179 female.

The youngest is two years old while the oldest is 89 years.

“We are delighted to inform you that today 71 people have been discharged from various hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,017,” Dr Mercy Mwangangi said.

Kenya sadly lost five more coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours raising fatality numbers in the country to 202.

“Regrettable we have lost five patients to the disease bringing our total cumulative fatality to 202, and we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the believed,” The CAS added.

Nairobi accounts for the highest number of cases at 292, Kiambu 62, Kajiado 51, Machakos 30, Mombasa 28, Busia 10, Uasin Gishu eight, Nakuru five, Makueni three, Narok two, while Nyeri and Meru each have confirmed two.

Kakamega, Kericho, Kilifi, Laikipia and Nandi all have recorded one case each.

The new positive cases in Nairobi were distributed in Westlands with 39, Lang’ata with 35 and Dagoretti-North 34 among other estates.

In Kiambu county; 13 were from Kiamba, Gatundu South nine and Ruiru seven.

Mvita in Mombasa county recorded 14 cases, Jomvu nine and Likoni Two.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 tests conducted in Kenya so far stands at 221,234.