‘Sure’ condoms recalled over quality concerns

The manufacturer of Sure lubricated condoms has issued a product recall over quality concerns.

Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa), which distributed the condoms in the country, in a letter to stakeholders asked for cooperation in the return process.

“Lifeline Laboratories is recalling the product due to quality issues,” Kemsa’s assurance manager Dr John Aduda said in the letter dated September 12, 2019.

The affected condoms have batch numbers 17DN754 and 17DN052 and are set to expire between December 2021 and December 2022.

A Lifeline Laboratories spokesperson said that they had been contracted by the Thailand-based manufacturer, Innolatex Limited, to do the recall.

Consumers have been advised to check the brand name and date on the packaging material and foil wrapping to see if they are in possession of the potentially defective condoms.

Should one find the condoms match the affected batch numbers they are advised to immediately stop using them.

CONDOM USE

Condoms are preferred for the dual role of being both a contraceptive method and a barrier against sexually transmitted infections, but their success is tied to correct and consistent use.

However, faulty condoms can increase the chances of transmission of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

In general, take the following precautions before using a condom: