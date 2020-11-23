Supreme Court judge Njoki Ndung’u’s mother cremated in New York





The mother of Supreme Court judge Njoki Ndung’u who passed away in the United States after a long illness was cremated in a private ceremony held on Thursday at Utica in New York.

Mama Victoria Mercy Nyaithiru succumbed to cancer in New York last week Sunday, according to a statement issued by the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU).

On Saturday, November 21, a memorial service was held virtually with Ms Ndung’u eulogising her mother, saying that she instilled a sense of responsibility that helped her become responsible as the firstborn in her family.

In the two hour ceremony that was broadcast on social media, the judge said she confided in her mother in both good and bad times.

“We would make many decisions together about their schooling. Over the years I embraced the role of a third parent. Our personalities complimented each other, we were both workaholics but you were soft-spoken while I was strong-willed, assertive and stubborn. We made an excellent team,” she said.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, who also attended the virtual memorial, eulogised her as a passionate and hardworking woman, who raised a distinguished family whose members have served this nation with distinction.

“She was a strong pillar for this country and mentored her children well. She did this because she believed that everyone needed to explore their gifts and realise their potential… her wise counsel will be missed by many,” she said.

Last week, in a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends, President Uhuru Kenyatta described Mama Nyaithiru as a kind and hardworking woman who raised an outstanding family.

“Mama Victoria Nyaithiru was a God-fearing woman who believed that ultimately all good things are the result of a life of honesty, faith, and hard work,” said Uhuru.

Mr Kenyatta added that the reputation of the deceased could be seen in her children’s contribution to Kenya’s socio-economic transformation.

The head of state prayed to God to give the family of the departed matriarch fortitude and comfort at this difficult period of mourning.