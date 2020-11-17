Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndungu in mourning after losing mother





Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndungu is mourning following the death of her mother who passed away in the United States after a long illness.

Mama Victoria Mercy Nyaithiru succumbed to cancer in New York on Sunday, according to a statement by the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU).

In a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends, President Uhuru Kenyatta described Mama Nyaithiru as a kind and hardworking woman who raised an outstanding family.

“Mama Victoria Nyaithiru was a God-fearing woman who believed that ultimately all good things are the result of a life of honesty, faith, and hard work,” said Uhuru.

Mr Kenyatta added that the deceased’s reputation can be seen in her children’s contribution to Kenya’s socio-economic transformation.

“She loved her family and was fiercely protective of her children, raising them on a value-based upbringing which is reflected in their successful lives.”

“Certainly we can see the fruits of her keen parenting through her children some of whom are prominent leaders of our times,” he added.

The President prayed to God to give the family of the departed matriarch fortitude and comfort at this difficult period of mourning.