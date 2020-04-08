Supermarkets warned of closure if they allow customers without masks – VIDEO

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday announced that more stringent measures will be imposed to contain further spread of the coronavirus.

Among these measures, the CS said, is the need for every Kenyan to wear a face mask while in public spaces.

“Everyone must make an effect to get a face mask to protect themselves and others. The restriction is going to be accompanied by other measures, for example, in markets, we have announced, and we keep telling people that when you are going to a market or a supermarket, you do know the rules regarding supermarkets,” said Kagwe.

Further Kagwe directed supermarket owners not to allow customers without masks to shop or risk closure.

“You must have a mask when you are going in there, and if the health officers go to supermarkets where people don’t have masks, then we’ll have no choice but to close those supermarkets,” added Kagwe.

Last month when the government banned public gatherings, supermarkets were directed to limit the number of shoppers entering the supermarket at a given time.

This directive was meant to ensure social distancing was being observed.

The government has been introducing new measures since the first case was reported in Kenya.

On Tuesday, the health CS announced that the confirmed cases now stands at 172 with six deaths.

The CS also warned Kenyans to brace themselves for bad news, saying that the country is about to face even more challenging times.

“Let us be ready because all the measures we are going to take will not stop the disease abruptly. It is here with us. There are two things that are fortunate for us. One, the disease that Kenyans are getting is mild infections and the mortality has been very low. But this is no reason for us to be relaxed. We are praying and hoping for the best but we must also prepare for the worst. We must prepare ourselves mentally,” Kagwe warned.