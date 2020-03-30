Sunday School in the era of Covid-19 – VIDEO

The countrywide daily curfew was effected from Friday due to the coronavirus focing may Kenyans to stay at home.

However, on Sunday a Nairobi neighborhood showed that community solidarity can go on, even during a lockdown ocassioned by the global pandemic.

From when it was first reported in December, the coronavirus outbreak has driven millions of people to stay indoors for endless days of anxiety and boredom.

In one country after another, people have responded by taking to their balconies, windows and rooftops to sing to one another, applaud and show gratitude to their healthcare workers, to play music and to uplift each other’s spirits.

A video clip that was shared online, showed Kenyans on their balconies and singing a Sunday church service song.

On Friday, in another city estate, a lone man can also be seen standing in the main street as he leads his neighbours to sing along with a rendition of the popular song Wamlambez by the group Gengetone Sailors.

The balcony singing comes as a relief after the brutal police assault witnessed on Friday night as the dusk-to-dawn curfew came into effect to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus.

Police were on Friday captured fired tear gas at a crowd of ferry commuters in Mombasa before the 7pm to 5am curfew came into force while others were also captured beating up people with batons, causing uproar in the country.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i on Saturday replied to criticism against police saying the curfew “is meant to guard against an apparent threat to public health. Breaking it is not only irresponsible but also puts others in harm’s way.”

The guidelines issued to security officers on the curfew indicated that police can use “proportionate force where non-violent means are inadequate to achieve the objectives of the curfew.”

Kenya has so far confirmed 50 cases of the new highly infectious respiratory disease called Covid-19.