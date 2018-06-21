A customer picks a packet of sugar in a supermarket in Nyeri in this past photo. PHOTO | FILEA customer picks a packet of sugar in a supermarket in Nyeri in this past photo. PHOTO | FILE
By SYLVANIA AMBANI

The online community is not completely convinced by a report given by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) that claims to have not found traces of mercury in the sugar.

Kebs Managing Director Charles Ongwae while appearing in front of a parliamentary committee on Thursday, said that the samples of sugar they have tested contain no heavy metal contaminants including mercury.

This information was met with different reactions by netizens and through the hashtag #SugaryLies most expressed disbelief following the governments new findings.

And then there were those who gave others advice on how to detect mercury in the sugar.