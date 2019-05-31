SufferingUberTaxifyDrivers: Taxi app drivers protest low commissions





Seems like the bad blood between taxi hailing app companies, their partners and drivers will not get rosy any time soon.

The partners and drivers on Friday took to Twitter to protest the low commissions they are getting from the taxi arrangement, lamenting that the recent increase in fuel prices has further eaten into their meagre earnings.

They ganged up against the taxi hailing apps Uber and Bolt (formerly Taxify) and voiced their woes that also included the long trips they are forced make to pick up points that are not taken into account in pricing.

Kenyans online however hit back at the drivers and partners terming them as opportunists and pretenders who kept mum when fuel prices dropped by Sh9 per litre in January yet were not reflected in their ride prices.

Those hitting at the drivers advised them to quit the apps and resume traditional cab services if they feel the terms being offered by the app companies are not conducive for their business.

“A little of petro is 112 how on earth do you charge a client 150. Get serious, Stephen Meru lamented.

“Drivers are dying due to fatigues , since you need more than 24hrs to make up-to 4k, from these you pay the owner of the car 2k, fuel cost 1500 ,what you are left with is 500 Bob to buy bundles and food,” John Kamau wrote.

“Is it that the prices are low or they are too many in the Market? I see so many Taxi’s parked on road sides and outside malls cause they have no clients. The lack of clients does results to low incomes, not the prices. I think the prices are fair,” Rhoda explained.

“You get a request you are 5kms from pick up point you pick your rider start the trip and the destination is only a 1km from pick up location and the rider pays for the one kilometre the 5 you drove to pick the rider? I think the say go drying,” Sam Njami wrote.

“It’s a free market…if you don’t like it, you’re free to go elsewhere…if someone feels it’s not worth it, they go for other business which will suit their needs…all markets swing until they reach equilibrium,” Mbembe stated.

“Drivers are not saying the prices to be exorbitantly high, they are saying the prices need to be regulated & reasonable for both parties,” Jose Kinyua tweeted.

“Who remembers how taxis used to oppress us in Nairobi before Uber and Bolt? How does it feel to be on the receiving end? 😌 These companies wouldn’t be thriving this much if taxi prices were reasonable,” Akinyi wrote.

“Reduce your commissions and revise your fares…drivers and partners are servicing loans and sustaining their families from the meagre earnings they get after crisscrossing Nairobi streets,” Agnes Mitau tweeted.