Detectives inspect some of the substandard baby diapers impounded from a warehouse in Mlolongo. PHOTO | COURTESY

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday morning netted a huge consignment of substandard baby diapers from a warehouse in Mlolongo, Machakos County.

Acting on a tip-off from the members of the public, the detectives raided the warehouse on Thursday night and locked up it up.

By Friday morning, the owner, who had also locked the go down with another padlock, had not surfaced, forcing the officers to break in.

The diapers in question were manufactured in China. Also impounded were several outdated KEBs stickers and rubbers used to erase the expired dates.

Parklands DCIO David Chebii said that the diapers were being imported into the country illegally.

“We have identified that the products entered into the country illegally and we shall pursue the matter to the end,” he said.