Driver injured after Subaru ‘flies’ into Nairobi River – PHOTOS

A Subaru on Monday afternoon ‘flew’ all the way into the Nairobi River after hitting a bump along Outering Road in what was a bizarre accident.

According to an eye witness, the driver was speeding and failed to notice a bump, hitting it and consequently lost control of the vehicle.

“The motorist sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital but the car is a write off. It is not the first time such a thing is happening along this road. The bumps should be remarked clearly to avert such accidents in future,” the eye witness told Nairobi News.

“No one else was injured in the incident apart from the driver but it would have been fatal. The sooner the bumps are remarked the better,” he added.

Work on upgrading the eight lane Outering Road began in 2015 and was completed in 2018.

The 13km stretch star is notorious for fatal accidents and is busy as it connects to the Thika Superhighway, Jogoo Road and Mombasa Road.