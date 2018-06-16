PHOTO | COURTESY

A school principal in Kakamega has terminated a university student’s teaching practice citing her “scanty manner of dressing.”

A copy of the termination letter, addressed to a certain Beverly Ngashira of University of Eldoret, has been widely shared on social media although she has failed to respond to repeated inquires from Nairobi News on the matter.

Likewise, our efforts to confirm the letter’s authenticity from the school in question have proved futile.

The letter, date June 12, 2018, notifies Miss Ngashira of the termination of her teaching practice at the school.

“You defied lawful authority in regards to your scanty manner of dressing. You did not conduct yourself in a manner that befits a responsible and professional teacher,” the letter reads in part.

The letter further advises her to immediately hand over all school records and property by close of business on the stated date.

Photos reportedly taken to illustrate her “scanty manner of dressing” showed her in a fitting grey dress complete with a grey trench coat.