Students charged with running Mugo wa Wairimu’s clinic

Duo charged with operating a medical laboratory without a licence from the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board.





Two college students who worked in a Kayole clinic allegedly owned by fake doctor Mugo wa Wairimu have been arraigned in Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

The two, Ms Risper Auma Ogony and Mr Victor Gathiru Kamunya were on Thursday charged with seven charges, among them operating Millan Health International Limited without a licence.

Mr Kamunya alias, Dr Victor, is a student a Siaya Kenya Medical Training College and Ms Risper Auma Ogony a student at Keriri Women University of Science and Technology, Nairobi.

They denied the seven counts.

The court ordered the duo remanded until November 15, 2018 awaiting a pre-bail report.

ON THE RUN

Their alleged employer, Mr Wairimu is still on the run days after NTV expose.

Defence lawyer James Mochere applied to have the two released on bond.

Mr Mochere disclosed that the two were college students with little or no incomes at all.

State prosecutor Ms Kajuju Kirimi did not oppose their release on bond.

The magistrate directed a pre-bail report in respect of the two be availed to the court before determining their bail plea.

“This is a suitable case where a pre-bail is required given that they are being accused of operating a Medical clinic and a Pharmacy without the required licences from the relevant government departments,” Ms Mutuku ruled.

She directed the two be remanded for seven days in prison custody while officers from the probation office visit them and their relatives to dig out the relevant information.

In the first count the two were accused of unlawfully carrying out the business of a pharmacy when they were not registered by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board in accordance with the law.

NOT REGISTERED

A second count stated they carried out pharmacist business in a premises that was not registered by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board in blatant contravention of the law.

They were also charged with operating a medical laboratory without a licence from the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board.

Mr Kamunya and Ms Ogony were further charged with presenting themselves to the CEO of the Kenya Medical Practioners and Dentist Board Dr Danniel Yumbya as Doctors when they were not qualified and professing to be practicing medicine.

The two will remain in custody until November 15 when a pre-bail report will be presented to the court.