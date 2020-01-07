Student who caused mayhem inside ‘mitumba’ shop released on free bond

A 22-year-old student pleaded guilty to charges of creating disturbance was on Monday released on a free bond after she passionately pleaded for leniency by the Makadara Law Courts.

Grace Wanjiru Kamau was charged with causing breach of peace at a clothes shop in Kahawa West, Nairobi by maliciously grounding clothes hanged on displays at the shop and calling workers there thieves.

But while appearing before Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga, the accused said that she lost her temper after her phone was stolen at the shop during a seven minutes blackout that occurred while she was shopping at the second hands clothes outlet.

Wanjiru said she had dropped her bag with the shop’s security as she went in only to return and find the bag open with her phone missing.

She sought the security guard’s help to recover the phone but no help came her way and she went away.

Wanjiru said she searched the phone on GPRS and it was located at the same shop but the operators turned her away when she returned to ask for it.

COMPLAINANT

“It is not my character. But you see, I was on the brink of losing all my data, school work and personal information in this phone and these people were rudely dismissing me. I’m supposed to be the complainant in this case – but they reported me before I lodged my complaint with police,” she told the court.

“I knew my phone was there having been stolen by someone within the premises but nobody seemed to care. So I lost my cool and insulted them,” she said.

She said the phone has never been recovered.

Nyaga directed her to report the matter to police before the case proceeds.