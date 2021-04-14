Student, Principal arrested over exam cheating





Four candidates at Moi Kapcherop Girls’ Secondary School in Elgeyo-Marakwet County were on Monday arrested for reportedly engaging in exam-cheating.

The incident turned dramatic at some point, as one of the students reportedly attempted to attack the arresting officer who caught her with short notes in the exam room during the CRE Paper 2 KCSE examination.

But she was overpowered and the exhibit recovered.

Authorities then conducted a mass search in the dormitories and recovered several mobile phones, ‘mwakenya’ notes, and other material used in exam malpractice.

Also arrested were the school’s principal, eight invigilators, and an exam supervisor who allegedly enabled exam irregularities.

Confirming the incident Elgeyo-Marakwet County Commissioner, Dr. Omar Ahmed said the arrested students would write their remaining exams under police supervision.

While the exam officials were taken to court on Tuesday and released on free bond.

The County Commissioner said the exam officials were replaced by a new team.

“We are investigating whether the principal, supervisor and invigilators colluded with the students to engage in exam malpractice,” Ahmed.