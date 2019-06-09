One student dead, two seriously injured in freak boda boda accident

One student died and two are in critical condition following a road accident in Sameta, Kisii County on Saturday morning.

The three Suguta Girls High School students were returning home from school when the accident happened along Mogonga-Nyamache road .

Nyamache Sub County Education Director Linet Onduso said all the three students were riding on a single motorbike when the rider lost control at a sharp bend, ramming onto the oncoming Mobamba Secondary School bus.

Mobamba School Bus was ferrying players to the Nyachogochogo playing ground where Kisii County Secondary Schools Term II are being hosted. All passengers in the bus came out safe.

MID-TERM BREAK

The accident happened just hours after the school principal Zipporah Nyandoro had released the students for the mid-term break.

Police in Nyangusu Station have confirmed the death of the student, whose body is lying at Nyamache Sub County hospital.

Dr Tobias Odhiambo confirmed receiving the other two students and the rider at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, all in a critical condition.

PROTECTIVE HELMETS

Gucha Sub-County Base Commander Elvis Kemboi has confirmed the incident saying police have warned boda boda against speeding and carrying excess passengers.

“We normally project what might happen when schools have closed. We had warned motorists against speeding and carrying excess passengers,” he said.

He also noted that none of the victims, the rider included, were wearing protective helmets at the time of the incident.

“Boda boda riders must know that its their own lives and that of their passengers which is always at risk,” he said.