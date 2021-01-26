Student arraigned for threatening to kill step-father for denying him 10k





A 20-year-old man, who allegedly threatened to kill his step-father and eat his raw heart after refusing to give him Sh10,000 to look for his biological father has been charged with issuing death threats.

Josiah Ndung’u Wambugu, a student at Kabete Polytechnic, is accused of threatening to kill Elias Muchuku without a lawful excuse at the complainant’s home on October 31 last year at Silanga area in Kibra.

“Nitakufinyia risasi, nikukate na kisu, nikule roho yako ikiwa mbichi ingali moto, sijali hata kama nitafungwa maisha,” reads the utterances that Wambugu allegedly made to Muchuku.

The suspect had allegedly caused a scene at his parents’ home two days earlier, warning them they will never find peace until they gave him the money to find his father or go to wilderness.

In one of the incidents, he allegedly demanded to know his father and tried to stab his step-father with a kitchen knife before his mother and siblings intervened and restrained him.

During the aid incident, Muchuku escaped and reported him to the police.

The young man reportedly told his step-father and biological mother that all he needed was money to leave them for good.

Wambugu is also said to have hurled unprintable insults at his mother for failing to show him his father and also attempted to stab his step-father after he intervened.

He denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke at Kibera law courts and was released on a Sh500,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh300,000.

The case will be mentioned on February 8.