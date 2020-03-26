Stubborn MP finally agrees to be screened for coronavirus

Speaking on the matter, Mr Wario termed the claims against him as political witch-hunt, citing his ideological differences with the county executive as the reason for the “tarnishing reports”.

SANITISERS

In a statement, the MP accused the county administration of creating “cheap scenes” to cause panic among people.

Earlier, Mr Wario had refused to be screened at the Kanagoni checkpoint by Tana River health officers, claiming the gadgets they were using were fake and substandard and could expose him to the disease.

The legislator reportedly claimed he had hundreds of sanitisers in his vehicle and that he was much safer using them.

He then proceeded to remove the road spikes at the check point and forced his way through into Garsen.