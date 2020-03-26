Stubborn MP finally agrees to be screened for coronavirus
Garsen MP Ali Wario is now off the police hook after he reportedly complied with Covid-19 screening at Kanagoni in Tana River County.
The MP, who had earlier refused to be screened while on his way from Kilifi County, where the deputy governor tested positive, reportedly went back for the test on his way back to Malindi.
Tana River County Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng said the legislator claimed his initial action was influenced by a rush to an official meeting for which he was running late.
RUSHING TO A FUNCTION
“I talked to the MP and he told me he was rushing to a function to launch some projects and he was late. That is why whatever happened happened,” he said.
The police boss said the legislator complied with directives hence the reason to pardon him.