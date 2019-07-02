Strict access as Collymore is cremated in Kariokor – VIDEO

The body of Bob Collymore arrived at Karikor cemetery on Tuesday morning for cremation in a ceremony witnessed by invited guests only.

Police stood guard at the entrance of the Hindu crematorium in Kariokor to ensure only close family members and friends attended the event.

Collymore’s body had been at the Lee funeral home since Monday.

The Safaricom chief executive died at his Nairobi home after a long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a rare form of cancer that is curable at its first stages.

Safaricom chairman Nicholas Nganga said there will be a memorial service on Thursday or Friday for the public to give their last respect to Collymore.