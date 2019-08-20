Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagNews

Stolen vehicle recovered along Kenya-Tanzania border

By Amina Wako August 20th, 2019 1 min read

Detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday recovered a motor vehicle which was reported stolen.

The motor vehicle – registration number KCH 981N – was recovered at Rombo-Munyura area along the Kenya-Tanzania border.

OTHER ARTICLES

One suspect, identified as 25-year-old Mohammed Gure, was arrested and is currently in lawful custody.

The detectives are also in pursuit of three other suspects who escaped during the operation.

The motor vehicle was reported missing on August 19, 2019 has been driven back to Kenya and detectives say legal procedures are underway.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
I lured Linturi to Naivasha to save Waiguru –Maryanne...