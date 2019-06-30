Stolen rifles and ammunition found buried in unoccupied village house

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday night recovered three firearms and several rounds of ammunition which had been stolen from Administration Police camp in Nandi county.

Three suspects were also arrested during a joint operation conducted by DCI officers from Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Kakamega counties.

The three suspects have been identified as Fredrick Khamisi Shivanda (39), Josphat Hinga Kinyanjui (47) and Stephen Njoroge Mwangi.

BURIED FIREARM

According to the police, they first arrested Mr Khamisi, who is the main suspect. He then led them to a certain Gladys Chao, 47, who directed them to an unoccupied house where one G3 rifle and 20 rounds of ammunition had been buried.

Further investigations then led to the arrest of Mr Kinyanjui and Mr Mwangi and the recovery of one more G3 rifle which had been buried in a farm.

STOLEN FIREARMS

All the suspects are in police custody awaiting arraignment with the recovered rifles and ammunition being kept as exhibits.

On April 17, 2019 Kamorwon Administration police post in Nandi South was broken into as police on duty were watching a football match.

Detectives believe the firearms recovered on Friday were the ones stolen from the police post.