Sting operation rescues child from two suspected traffickers at Malaba border

Detectives on Monday arrested two Ugandans at Malaba border on suspicion of child trafficking.

During the operation, a child was rescued and a motor vehicle recovered after the detectives intercepted the two suspects as they attempted to cross to Uganda.

TWO #Ugandan suspects who had Stolen a Child & a M/Vehicle in Nairobi were today arrested by Detectives at Malaba Border as they attempted to cross to UG. Child rescued in stable condition & Mazda Premacy KCG 619W also recovered. Suspects escorted back to NRB for arraignment. pic.twitter.com/LDRFTu7SrD — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 23, 2019

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the rescued child is in a stable condition in the hands of Kenya detectives.

The vehicle, a Mazda Premacy (reg no. KCG 619W) is also in police custody as investigation continues.

Both the child and the vehicle have been brought back to Nairobi.

The two suspects have also been brought to Nairobi for Arraignment.

In July, a one-month old child was rescued from the hands of three suspected child traffickers at the Isebania border.

The two Kenyans and a Tanzanian were detained by the customs and border control officials at the border.

The officials said initial investigations point to an elaborate syndicate in which Kenyan babies are taken to Tanzania, issued with birth certificates and returned.