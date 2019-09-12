Stick to football, Ida Odinga advises Mariga

Ida Odinga has predicted that Kenyan football star McDonald Mariga will ‘fail’ in politics.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mrs Odinga -wife of opposition leader Raila Odinga- also advised the former Harambee Stars midfielder to stick to football.

She spoke during the opening of an educational block at Wandiege Primary School in Kisumu.

“Think of Mariga, I cannot use that as a good example because when he changed profession (from football to politics) you see he’s failed,” said Ida, who rarely comments on politics.

“If he would have stuck to football he would do much better.”

Mariga was cleared by the ruling Jubilee Party to vie for the Kibra by-election seat in the November 7 by-elections but was barred by the Independent Electoral ad Boundaries Commission from amid claims that he was not a registered voter.

He has challenged the decision at the political parties Appeals Board.