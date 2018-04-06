Mohamed Hussein Bloushu at one of the International arrivals terminals at JKIA during the interview with Daily Nation. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU

A man has been living at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for the past four months after he was denied entry into three countries, including his motherland.

He is now a victim of international aviation rules, and has been staying at the no-man’s section of the airport. The burden has been left to Kenya Airways, the airline he used to travel.

Mr Mohamed Hussein Bloushu told the Nation he has known no other home but the United Arab Emirates.

The 44-year-old said his problems started in 2015 when he was arrested in the Emirates for being in possession of bhang and was released after a year and eight months in jail.

“I was then put on a plane to the Comoros since I had been issued the country’s passport by my government in 2013,” he said.

DISOWNED

Aboard a Kenya Airways flight, he landed at JKIA on October 27 last year on his way to the archipelago, off the south-east coast of Africa.

He was denied entry after Comoros authorities disowned him, saying his passport was not reflected in their database.

Kenya Airways was forced to fly him back to Nairobi the following day with the hope of returning him to the country of his last embarkment — the UAE.

“When I landed at Dubai, they disowned me and said I should be in Comoros because I have the country’s passport,” said Mr Bloushu. He was promptly returned to JKIA.

While held up at JKIA and working with Kenya Airways, he made arrangements to travel to Philippines since holders of a Comoros passport do not need a visa to enter the country.

REFUSED ENTRY

“I was transiting through Bangkok but I was held at the airport because I had two months and 20 days remaining on my transit visa. They said my visa should read at least three months,” said Mr Bloushu.

He was again put on a flight to the Comoros where, for the second time, he was refused entry. Kenya Airways had to again take him as dictated by international rules and regulations.

With nowhere to go, the airline requested the Immigration department to shelter the man, who is only fluent in Arabic, in the holding rooms.

The airline provides him with meals, including breakfast, lunch and supper.

Mr Bloushu is also in communication with his family since he is allowed to keep a mobile phone and is connected to the internet.