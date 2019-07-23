State House speaks on Rotich, Thugge arrest

State House has spoken out on the arrest of Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge.

State House spokesperson Ms Kanze Dena said corruption is a cancer that is eating away Kenya’s soul.

She made the remarks on Tuesday in an interview at Hope FM moments before Mr Rotich and Mr Thugge were arraigned in court

The two have been charged over the multibillion-shilling Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

They were charged with multiple counts including abuse of office, conspiracy to commit an economic crime, conferring a benefit and single sourcing for the insurance of the projects, and approving payment contrary to the law.

Ms Dena said President Uhuru Kenyatta is leading the fight against corruption from the front.

“Corruption is a cancer that is eating away the Kenyan soul and we all agree that for us to succeed as a nation, we must unite in fighting it. That’s why the president is leading the corruption war from the front,” she said.

Ms Dena also assured Kenyans that President Kenyatta is committed in winning the fight against graft.

She asked Kenyans to unite in the fight against corruption.