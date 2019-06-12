REVEALED: Fresh details on State House intruder’s mental health

The Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology student who was shot on Monday after accessing Nairobi State House grounds, has a mental disorder, family members have revealed.

David Bera, father to 25 year old Brian Bera Kibet, who is currently nursing a gunshot wound at Kenyatta National Hospital says his son has been in and out of hospital after he started having psychotic problems since he was in third year.

On Monday Brian sneaked into State House and when he was stopped by the officers manning the residence he drew a knife. The officers shot him on his left shoulder.

According to the father, in June last year Brian was admitted to Reale Hospital in Eldoret town for about two weeks. It is here that they found out he has psychotic disorder.

DISORGANIZED BEHAVIOUR

A copy of the medical report seen by the Nairobi News shows that Brian speech problem, showed tendency of violence, disorganized behaviour.

They recommended psycho-education and family therapy.

“After being discharged from hospital last year, his condition improved. We even let him go back to school and that’s why we never took him back for medical review as required,” the father said.

Brian was meant to go for a medical review last year in August.

According to his mother, Irene Jemutai, her son used to get violent, at some point even threaten to kill the father. It’s at that point when they took him to hospital.

“My son has been receiving treatment for the last one year in an Eldoret hospital. We thought his mental condition has ended. He seemed okay to us and that was why we allowed him to go sit for his final exams,” she said.

GUIDANCE AND COUNSELLING

According to Hindzano Ngonyo, JKUAT’s Chief Corporate Communication Officer, Brian has been undergoing guidance and counselling sessions after some of his classmates noticed his frequent change of behaviour.

“The student was mentally challenged. We have come up with several clubs where we bring out speakers to address issues on mental health, depression or any other issues that might bring a challenge among the students. The Mechanical Engineering course is no joke,” Ngonyo told Nairobi News.

On Sunday evening Brian posted on his Facebook page his plans of invading State House.

“To President Kenyatta, tomorrow I invade State House. God has sent me to execute judgment on every thief and every partner of the thief,” he wrote in the post.