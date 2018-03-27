Nasa activist Miguna Miguna at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on March 27, 2018. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO.

The Immigration Department has seemingly abandoned its plot to deport Nasa activist Miguna Miguna.

In tweet on Tuesday morning, the Immigration Department said it will dispatch ” the requisite application forms” to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for Dr Miguna to fill for processing.

The paperwork is meant to regularise the citizenship status of Miguna, the department said.

To enable Miguna regularize his citizenship status, the Department of Immigration has this morning dispatched the requisite application forms to JKIA for Miguna to duly fill for processing.

Cc. @GKihalangwa @mwendanjoka @InteriorKE #AskImmigrationKE — Immigration Kenya. (@ImmigrationDept) March 27, 2018

The department gave no explanation why the option was not pursued in the first place.

The change of heart is a significant climb down by immigration officials who seven hours earlier had overseen an unsuccessful bid to re-deport Dr Miguna to Canada, via Dubai.

Mr Miguna has insisted that he is a Kenyan and does not need to surrender his travel documents for stamping.

He spent Monday night in the cold at JKIA after he flatly rejected the attempts to re-deport him.

Mr Joseph Munywoki, the acting director of Immigration Services, on Tuesday reiterated that the lawyer lost his Kenyan citizenship in 1998 when he became a Canadian at a time Kenyan laws did not allow dual citizenship.

He said upon promulgation of the new constitution, which provided for dual citizenship, Mr Miguna was expected to regain his Kenyan citizenship by applying.

To date, he added, the Nasa activist has never done so.



