Businessman Jimi Wanjigi address the media outside the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters on February 8, 2018. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The high court has stopped criminal proceedings that had been instituted by the state against businessman Jimi Wanjigi’s bodyguard.

Nginyo Mwaura was facing charges of failing to keep his firearm safely.

This comes days after the Director of Public Prosecutions clarified that it had not withdrawn gun-related criminal charges facing Wanjigi and his father, former Cabinet Minister Maina Wanjigi.

Prosecutor Wesley Nyamache told Nyeri Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo that he had not received any instructions to drop the charges hence the proceedings will continue until further directions are issued.

More to follow …..