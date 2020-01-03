Star newspaper reporter attacked in hotel

A journalist working for The Star newspaper was on Thursday evening attacked by the security guards at one of the hotels in Lodwar, while recording an incident where a minor allegedly almost drowned at the hotel swimming pool.

Security guards at Stegra Hotel descended on Hesbon Etyang who was recording the incident at the hotel and beat him up.

“The security guards attacked me and beat me up injuring my arms,” said Etyang.

This is not the first time that journalists in Turkana County have been attacked in line of duty.

MEDIA COUNCIL

Last year, three cases of such attacks were reported prompting the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) to convene a meeting between the journalists and opinion leaders in the county.

MCK programme manager Victor Bwire has condemned the incident.

“This is unacceptable we take great exception to the harassment to Etyang” Bwire said.

Local journalists Friday held a meeting to chat the way forward in the wake of continued attacks on the media.

The county media association chairman Emmanuel Cheboit said the journalists would not seat back and watch any of their own being harassed.

“We are going to follow up with the relevant authorities to ensure anyone who threatens or attacks any journalist is dealt with in accordance with the law,” said Cheboit who works for Royal Media Services.

Kenya Union of Journalists secretary general Eric Oduor also condemned the incident and vowed action.

“It is regrettable that hotel employees in Turkana County unleashed terror on a journalist who was on duty to cover questionable activities in the hotel. This is an incident that will be pursued and the culprits must face full force of the law,” said Oduor.