Lawyer Miguna Miguna in a Kajiado court on February 6, 2018. He was later deported to Canada. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The return of Nasa activist Miguna Miguna to Kenya met a hurdle at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after immigration officials insisted that he acquires a visa before being granted entry.

His lawyer Cliff Ombeta told journalists that immigration officials are treating Dr Miguna as a Canadian.

The lawyer added Dr Miguna has refused to surrender his Canadian passport on the advise of his legal team,

His legal team argues that refusal to grant Dr Miguna entry is contrary to a court order issued by Justice Luka Kimaru.

The judge had

More to follow…