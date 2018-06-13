PHOTO | COURTESY

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has become the laughing stock on social media after gloated over an under construction football pitch in his county.

Murkomen shared an aerial view photo of the stadium while at the same time crediting the county government with its construction.

“Kamariny Stadium in Elgeyo Marakwet County is taking shape thanks to the Government of Kenya,” wrote the senator.

Kenyans online were however not amused wondering why he was praising the county government without mentioning the tax payers.

Kamariny Stadium in Elgeyo Marakwet County is taking shape thanks to the Government of Kenya pic.twitter.com/fHNL6YZzAF — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) June 12, 2018

Others urged the Senator to visit neighboring countries and see what a world class stadium looks like.

This looks like a greenhse without the covers, good for F1 tomatoes, good stuff. — JOSIAH BWANA (@JOSIAHBWANA) June 12, 2018

A country without standards think a stadium is just land with a dias and field tracks and goal posts. No one thinks of quality that’s why we end up with matatus painted as ambulances when they are mobile morgues — ThatQuestionMark (@ArapWalta) June 13, 2018

Hahahaha hiii ni stadium ama fish pond 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Chrispine O. Ogolla (@Kriscent999) June 12, 2018

When you make a pitch with one stand like the one famously constructed in Kakamega, find a name for it but stop calling a stadium. Real stadiums must be offended — KK (@Kevo_Good) June 13, 2018

World class stadiums.. That’s wat you promised.. Not that kosokoso you are getting turned on by…. — Elvis Gromyko (@elvisgromyko) June 12, 2018

Looks like a playing field every high school should have — Mashaa (@manyeki) June 12, 2018

saw it in March ikiwa hivyo,, i don’t see much of a change,,, and the road to this place is very bad,,, kukinyesha mkiwa game,, you’ll have to stay uko — osoreisaac (@osoreisaac2) June 13, 2018