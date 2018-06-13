PHOTO | COURTESYPHOTO | COURTESY
By CHAD KITUNDU

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has become the laughing stock on social media after gloated over an under construction football pitch in his county.

Murkomen shared an aerial view photo of the stadium while at the same time crediting the county government with its construction.

“Kamariny Stadium in Elgeyo Marakwet County is taking shape thanks to the Government of Kenya,” wrote the senator.

Kenyans online were however not amused wondering why he was praising the county government without mentioning the tax payers.

Others urged the Senator to visit neighboring countries and see what a world class stadium looks like.