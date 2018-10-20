Sports Secretary Rashid Echesa. PHOTO | FILE

Police on Thursday summoned Sports Secretary Rashid Echesa after he was linked to Photoshoped ‘nudes’ of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

Echesa was linked to the ‘nudes’ by three journalists who were arrested and arraigned in court on Thursday.

Police have summoned the Cabinet Secretary to KICC Police Station on Friday at 10am.

“KICC police station have a reason to believe you Hon Rashid Echesa have information that may assist in investigation of alleged offence of Cyber Crime Act of 2018 ,” reads the summon.

WITNESSES

According to a source who is privy of the investigations, the three journalists David Ndolo, Stafford Ondego and Alex Njue, who are out on bond will be Senator Malala’s witnesses.

They have confessed to have been allegedly working under the instructions of the Cabinet Secretary.

The law prescribes stiff penalties for false publications, child pornography, computer forgery, cyberstalking and cyberbullying.

According to the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act enacted in May 2018, anyone who knowingly spreads false information electronically is liable to Sh5 million fine upon conviction.

Sharing pornography through various electronic means is punishable by a maximum fine of Sh300,000 or 30 years in prison or both.

Those who intentionally publish false, misleading or fictitious data, or misinform — with intent that it shall be considered or acted upon as authentic, with or without any financial gain — commit an offence.