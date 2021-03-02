Sports CS Amina loses another brother in India





Sport Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed’s brother is dead.

Esmael Mohammed Jibril, a prominent city businessman, died while receiving treatment in India on Monday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has led Kenyans in sending messages of condolences to the family of the CS, eulogising the late Jibril as a motivated and gifted entrepreneur whose successful businesses created job opportunities for many Kenyans.

“As a country, we will forever owe a debt of gratitude to Mohamed for his role in making Kenya a better economy and, especially for the job opportunities he created for our people through his successful commercial interests,” the President said.

The late Jibril was associated with Jibram Investments Limited and Java Coffee House, one of East Africa’s most popular coffee outlets, among other businesses.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi also took to Twitter to share his sympathies with Ambassador Mohamed’s family on the demise.

“It is never easy losing a sibling. Take heart that he is now in a better place. May his soul rest in peace,” Mudavadi posted.

In 2018, the CS lost another brother at the Meridian Hospital in Nairobi West, where he had been rushed following a short illness.

Jibril is said to have complained of being unwell before he was rushed to hospital where he succumbed.