Sports CAS says Kenyans questioning IMF loans are ‘daft’





A senior government official has blasted Kenyans as ‘unpatriotic’ and ‘daft’ for their decision to petition the International Monetary Fund (IMF) not to extend loans to Kenya.

Sports Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Zack Kinuthia attempted to explain his judgment in a social media post, adding that Kenya is not the only country that has been applying for loans at the IMF and other countries.

“In bare and clear terms, it is a degenerated sense of decayed patriotism or simply alarming lack of patriotism for any Kenyan to have exposed their Country into ridicule as far as the International Monetary Fund loan facility to Kenya is concerned,” explained Kinuthia.

“In the eyes of the ‘foreigner’, you looked so daft. You earn from them a title of a ‘black fool’,” he added.

Kinuthia also explained that Kenya has by far fewer loans as compared to some wealthy and established countries.

The IMF recently extended a Sh255 billion loan to Kenya, but this move was highly criticized by Kenyans who suggested this amount may not be put to proper use.

Kenyans have witnessed high borrowing during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nine-year regime.

But there have been fears most of these monies have been wasted mainly through corruption and mismanagement.

Kinuthia added that Kenyans were embarrassing the country on the internet and went on to quote former US president Barack Obama when he made a trip to Kenya.

“When Barack Obama was in the country as President of America, he asked the opposition team then to cooperate with President Kenyatta to build the young nation.

He said and I’ll quote “To hope your country will fail is to be stupid….”.

And that’s exactly my message to the people embarrassing their country on the internet.”

He summed up his post urging the youths to rethink their patriotism.

“Rethink Patriotism. One day soon, President Kenyatta, Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Hon Musalia Mudavadi, Gideon k. Moi, Kalonzo Musyoka, and the prevailing political class today will be gone. Kenya will remain. And you shall be in charge.”