Sports CAS Kinuthia changes name





Sports Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Zacharia Kinuthia is the latest in a long list of high-ranking civil servants and politicians to change his official name.

Via, a gazette notice issued on Friday, August 20, 2021, Kinuthia, whose real name is Zacharia Kinuthia Magure, will now be referred to as Zack Kinuthia Mugure.

“Notice is given that by a deed poll dated the 15th July 2021, duly executed and registered in the registry of Documents at Nairobi, reads the gazette notice in part.

“Formerly known as Zacharia Kinuthia Mugure formally and absolutely renounced and abandoned the use of his former name Zacharia Kinuthia Mugure, and in lieu thereof assumed and adopted the name Zack Kinuthia Mugure, for all purposes and authorizes and requests all persons at all times to designate, describe and address him by his assumed name Zack Kinuthia Mugure only.”

In February, Mr. Kinuthia was moved from the Ministry of Education to the Ministry of Sports, Culture, and Heritage during a mini reshuffle by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr. Kinuthia, thus, follows in the footsteps of a number of civil servants and politicians including Kisii Women Representative Janet Ongera who has also edited her identity and added Ngina Banto (MamaYao) to her official name in January.

Others who have changed their names include former governors Mike Mbuvi Sonko (Nairobi) and Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) who’ve altered their identities in the recent past.

Sonko was previously known as Gideon Kioko Mbuvi while Waititu added the BabaYao to his official name.

For one to be able to change their names, they must be at least 16 years of age.

A 16-year-old is however still a minor, and therefore, all that is required of them is consent, in the presence of an advocate, but the entire process is commenced by an adult.

Once all the legal requirements have been met, the applicant registers the deed poll at the Principal Registry in Nairobi or Mombasa.

Nairobi offices serve the entire country as Mombasa offices serve the coast region only.

The registrar shall after registration, cause the deed poll to be advertised in the Kenya Gazette. This acts as a notification to the general public of the change of name. A fee of Sh500 is payable for the deed poll presented for registration.