SportPesa, Uhuru, top Google searches

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the Nation on the new Presidential guidelines on Covid-19 pandemic at Harambee House, Nairobi. Photo|PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the Nation on the new Presidential guidelines on Covid-19 pandemic at Harambee House, Nairobi. Photo|PSCU





Google on Wednesday, August 11, released a list of the most searched items in Kenya in the last 15 years as the search engine marks its 15th anniversary.

Football-related topics topped the list, with search items under the category exhibiting an unmatched consistency over the years.

The English Premier League, SportPesa, and Betin Kenya were the most searched queries by Kenyans.

The ‘Most Searched’ queries list released revealed what topped Google charts, ranked by volume of searches across regions and languages.

“The data released reveals that Kenyans’ love for football has remained consistent throughout the 15 years, with many closely following the EPL and the Fantasy Premier League, making them the first and the sixth top most searched item in the general category,” said Google in a statement.

Jumia Kenya and Brighter Monday came in fourth and fifth respectively in the trending general category top ten list in the past 15 years.

The list also gives insight into the biggest events in the news, politics, sports, entertainment, and popular trends.

“Google Trends website analyses the popularity of search queries in Google Search and uses graphs to compare search volumes of different queries over time,” said Google in a statement.

Regarding the EPL, Kenyans searched to know the league standings, fixtures, and results of their favourite football clubs.

As for Sportpesa, it topped the charts given that has the highest number of gambling youth in Sub-Saharan Africa and sports betting has become the most popular form of gambling, according to GeoPoll’s series of studies.

Kenyans also turned to Google Search for tips on how to kiss, how to write a CV, and how to make money online.

Notable search words were coronavirus in Kenya, the latest statistics, symptoms, prevention measures, and vaccines.

The searches confirmed Kenyans’ preoccupation with politicians – with the political class taking the top six most search personalities.

President Uhuru Kenyatta topped the list of trending local personalities followed by Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto. Others in the list include lawyer Miguna Miguna, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.