Motorists driving along Thika Road. The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has commenced installing speed limit on the Superhighway. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has commenced installing speed limits and other directional signs along Thika Superhighway aimed at reducing road accidents as well as promoting the safety of motorists and pedestrians.

In a statement, KeNHA Director General Peter Mundinia said the speed limits will be installed from Museum Hill Interchange to Thika to conform to the design standards of the Superhighway.

Also to be installed are various signages to replace previous ones which have either been vandalized or knocked down by motorists.

“The new signages are KeNHA’s effort to reduce accidents along the busy superhighway and to promote safety of both motorists and pedestrians,” the statement reads in part.

They also advised that though it will be installing the speed limit signs, the various traffic regulations for the various categories of motor vehicles like PSVs and heavy commercial vehicles, among others, shall apply.

TRAFFIC DISCIPLINE

“KeNHA further urges all motorists to obey traffic discipline, and urges all slow moving vehicles to keep to the outer lanes. Trucks are also required to use the outer lanes,” the statement added.

KeNHA also wants matatu drivers who have no regard to the rule of law to stop blocking some outer lanes of the main carriageway to either pick or drop off passengers.

This is especially rampant at Garden City, Kasarani/Roysambu area, Ruiru Interchange among other roads.

“The Authority, in liaison with the security agencies has set up surveillance teams to bring this wanton disregard of the law to a halt, and to safeguard the various road furniture against vandalism.”