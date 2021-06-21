Speaker Lusaka accused of abandoning unborn child





Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka is the latest high-profile personality to battle a child support case.

On Monday, a woman moved to court compelling Lusaka to not only accept responsibility for an unborn child and also pay Sh25 million as child support.

“Pending hearing and determination of the petition, Lusaka be ordered to support the unborn child by making a lump sum payment of Sh 25 million or any other reasonable amount in the circumstances which should meet the direct and indirect needs of the unborn child and after it’s birth,” read the court papers.

Lawyer Danstan Omari explained that his client and the politician have been in a jolly intimate affair since 2018 up until May of 2021 when they disagreed strongly after she disclosed to him she was expecting his baby.

“The cause of their disagreement was exacerbated by Lusaka’s insistence on terminating the pregnancy, a proposal the applicant declined to accede to and now she is three months pregnant and counting since she discovered that she was expectant of Lusaka’s child as she has not been intimate with any other man other than the respondent, a fact that can be confirmed through a prenatal paternity test.”

According to court documents, Lusaka despite being a man of means has refused, neglected, and ignored to take care of her pre-natal clinics necessary to ensure the wellbeing of the unborn child perhaps in the hope of stressing the applicant and causing a miscarriage of their unborn child.

Omari further claimed the woman has been going through pregnancy complications that potentially threaten the life of their unborn child if unmitigated and largely because she is unable to financially meet the cost of the hospitals that guarantee expectant women the highest standard of health commensurate to the class and statute of the senate speaker.

Justice James Makau has certified the matter as urgent and directed the woman to serve Lusaka with the court papers ahead of hearing on July 7.