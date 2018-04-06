President Park Geun-hye of South Korea inspects a guard of honour mounted by Kenya Air Force during a welcome reception by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi when she visited the country in may 2016. PHOTO | PSCU

South Korea’s disgraced former president Park Geun-hye, infamous for buying packs of Viagra during her state visit to Kenya two years ago, was on Friday sentenced to 24 years in jail for corruption.

During her state visit to Kenyan in May 2016, Park reportedly 360 erectile dysfunction Viagra pills and the generic version of the drug sparking controversy over intended use.

In November 2016, during court hearings on her fate after public outcry calling for her ouster, her office confirmed that the president indeed bought Viagra during the visit to Kenya.

LIBIDO ENHANCEMENT

The South Korea authorities however said the purchase wasn’t meant for libido enhancement but rather to treat altitude sickness for members of the presidential entourage.

In December 2016 Park was impeached by Parliament over a massive corruption scandal.

The former president will now serve 24 year in jail after she was found guilty of bribery, coercion and abuse of power. She has also been ordered to pay a fine of $17 million (Sh1.7billion).

“The amount of bribery the accused received or demanded in collaboration with Choi amounts to more than 23 billion Won,” Judge Kim Se-Yoon said, referring to Park’s secret confidante and long-time friend Choi Soon-sil.