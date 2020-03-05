South Africa confirms first coronavirus case

A 38-year-old man in South Africa has tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement, South Africa Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the man was part of a group of 10 people who arrived in back to South Africa from a trip to Italy on March 1.

He then consulted a private general practitioner on March 3, with symptoms of fever, headache, malaise, a sore throat and a cough.

Samples were then taken to a lab. The patient has been self-isolating since Tuesday.

“Fellow South Africans. This morning, Thursday, March 5, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed that a suspected case of COVID-19 has tested positive. The patient is a 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy with his wife. They were part of a group of 10 people and they arrived back in South Africa on March 1, 2020. The patient consulted a private general practitioner on March 3, with symptoms of fever, headache, malaise, a sore throat and a cough. The practice nurse took swabs and delivered it to the lab. The tracer team has been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal with epidemiologists and clinicians from NICD. The doctor has been self-isolated as well,” said Dr Mkhize.

South Africa becomes the second country in sub-Saharan Africa to have a confirmed case of a COVID-19 case, after Nigeria.