A water vendor pulls a hand cart with jerricans containing water at Kaloleni estate in Nairobi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Nairobi residents will continue to spend more on water as the utility provider said rationing will last longer as the ongoing rains have failed to lift levels at the city’s main reservoir Ndakaini Dam.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) on Wednesday said Ndakaini Dam is 31 per cent full, down from 49 per cent in February.

“The Aberdares, which is our catchment area is receiving low rains although it is raining in other areas like Nairobi and such,” said Nahashon Muguna, the acting managing director at NCWSC.

“Water rationing will continue because the demand is still way ahead of the production capacity.”

Prolonged rationing will see households dig deeper into their pockets as they seek expensive water.

Vendors charge Sh20 or higher for 20 litres of water or 0.02 cubic metre, reaping a large profit from the supply shortage.

This is compared to the rate of Sh53 per 1000 litres charged by NCWSC for those consuming less than 60,000 litres monthly– a consumption segment that covers the majority of the city’s households.