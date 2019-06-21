Sonko’s online imposters busted in Umoja Estate – VIDEO

The suspected Mike Sonko imposter who was arrested in Umoja Estate. PHOTO | SCREENSHOT

The suspected Mike Sonko imposter who was arrested in Umoja Estate. PHOTO | SCREENSHOT





City detectives have arrested online imposters of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko during a raid at a house in Umoja Estate.

Scammer running parody social media accounts of prominent politicians have been minting money from unsuspecting Kenyans by promising jobs and other favours.

Mr Sonko said detectives arrested the suspects in Umoja Estate on Thursday. He also posted a video of the arrest

“Many Kenyans have been conned by online fraudsters who have been using my name to commit fraud through fake Facebook accounts. I’m happy to note security agencies have today arrested a couple of suspects in Nairobi’s Umoja estate,” said Mr Sonko.

He added: “I want to caution members of the public not to fall prey to such fraudsters who are using fake Facebook accounts and Google Apps to swindle money from innocent members of the public. Any member of the public who has fallen prey to such fraudsters should report the cases to DCI, EACC or through my numbers 0722886600, 0722156700 for action.”