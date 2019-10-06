Sonko’s committee denies squandering Precious Talents funeral money – VIDEO

A committee that was formed by Nairobi governor to oversee funeral arrangements of the pupils who died in the collapsed classroom at Precious Talent Top School have denied that they squandered funeral money.

Their denial came hours after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko threatened to take stern action against his staff members, if a man who had disclosed that the bereaved families did not receive any money as promised by the Nairobi county government was right.

“I swear by the name of the Almighty God if this speaker in the attached video is talking the truth and not politics played by the area MP then I can see more staff going home,” Sonko wrote.

Sonko through social media revealed that the CECM education, Chief Officer Finance and Chief Officer Disaster Management, had all confirmed to him that each of the bereaved families had received Sh100,000 in their bank accounts to cater for funeral expenses.

“I don’t play with emotions, especially with families that are mourning. I mean what I say and I will do a thorough follow up,” he added.

FAMILY MEMBERS

The committee said that it was unfortunate that someone can tell lies yet some family members had confirmed that they had received money from City Hall.

“We raised Sh1.4 million and it was divided among the eight family’s and made sure that they got advice from the bank manager,” said one of the committee member.

The man, who was addressing mourners, had claimed that Nairobi county government had promised to give them money when they were at the memorial last week, but sadly, they had not received the donations and have been forced to fundraise.

He added that despite all the pledges, only the Deputy President William Ruto came through and gave each affected family Sh100,000.