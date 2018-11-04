Sonko’s adopted child graduates from kindergarten

Baby Satrina Osinya, the boy who was left with a bullet on his head after a terrorist attack in Mombasa some four years ago, has graduated from kindergarten

On Friday, the Nairobi governor, who adopted the boy after the attack, shared photos of his pre-primary graduation.

The photos not only highlighted the generous nature of the politician but also how Satrina has integrated into the Sonkos.

“Congrats Baby Satrina following your graduation,” Sonko wrote.

“The devil thought that baby Satrin will not survive but God healed him and he became part of my family. To shame the devil who was already defeated 2000 years ago, today Baby Satrina has graduated at Runda Oak kindergarten. He joins class one.”

Satrina’s story is one of hope. He happened to be at the right place at the wrong time when terrorists struck at the Joy in Jesus Church in Likoni Mombasa in March 2014.

The terrorists would spray bullets that not only took away her mother’s life but also got one lodged in his head. Media reports highlighting his situation, including need for medical care went on to capture Sonko’s attention. The rest is history.