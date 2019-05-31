Sonko’s 30-day notice to CBD landlords on repairs, paint jobs





City Hall has put on notice owners of buildings without the necessary approvals, saying their property risks being demolished.

The warning comes after the Nairobi County government began inspection of buildings across the capital, with Governor Mike Sonko saying he would no longer allow construction of structures that have not been approved by the county’s City Planning Department.

He said the move would go a long way in getting rid of substandard buildings, which have been blamed for tragedies witnessed in the past.

“We will take stern action against those who construct sub-standard houses in Nairobi. Most of those houses end up causing tragedies, leading to loss of lives and property,” said Mr Sonko.

He was speaking at Kabiro in Kawangware, Dagoretti North Constituency, where he was condoling with victims of a recent fire tragedy in the area.

He donated household items and foodstuffs to the victims.

He further promised to fully cater for funeral expenses for an infant who perished in the inferno.

“I did not come here because of politics and I am not the type of politician who comes here during the election season because I don’t do politics with people’s lives.

“I came to console the fire victims and also look into ways of stopping such disasters in future,” added Sonko.

At the same time, he gave assurances that the planned redevelopment of different estates and informal settlements across the capital would proceed as planned despite the delays witnessed so far.

Mr Sonko said property owners in the Central Business District (CBD) had been given 30 days to paint and carry out renovations on their buildings as per the Nairobi City County by-laws.

The governor said his administration would start taking action against individuals who fail to comply with the order.

“County laws require that property owners repaint their premises after every two years to maintain healthy and quality standards. Those who have not complied with the by-laws should do so before we start taking action,” he said.

This is the second time owners of buildings in the city centre have been directed to repaint their buildings.

In January 2019, a similar directive was issued for building owners in the city to repaint their structures as part of an ongoing beautification project in the city.



