By SYLVANIA AMBANI

More than six months into office, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is yet to become a darling to some city residents.

Nairobians took to Twitter on Tuesday to lament about Sonko’s administration, all in agreement that the flamboyant governor has scored poorly in taking Nairobi back to its famed glory.

Netizens were particularity irked by the hawkers menace, lack of garbage collection, insecurity and the rising numbers of street families roaming in the city centre.

In July 2017, at the launch of his manifesto, Sonko had outlined seven priority areas that he would address in the first 100 days of his tenure.

These included housing and settlement, education and health, environment, traffic management and transport, jobs and social inclusion.

The one that that stood out (and to the relief of business owners, landlords and motorists) was the promise to reduce land rates, parking fees, license fees to the levels before Dr Evans Kidero’s tenure.

But a hundred days later, he has failed to fulfill most of his promises.

On his part, Sonko blames some lazy county employees for failing to undertake their duties as required.

This is what city residents had to say through the hashtag #failedgovernorsonko.

