Sonko welcomes his new 10-member cabinet with this stern warning

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has warned the members of his new county cabinet that he will not tolerate any of them engaging in corruption.

Sonko has instead challenged the new 10-member cabinet to focus on diligently delivering services to Nairobians, warning that those caught engaging in graft will be dismissed.

On Friday, the city county boss announced changes to his cabinet by appointing five women as new County Executive Members to replace those he had dismissed.

Sonko named Lucia Mulwa as the new Education, Youth and Sports Executive, Stella Bosire-Otieno as new Health CEC and Winfred Gathangu took over the Finance and Economic docket.

Pauline Kahiga Waititu was appointed to head the Public Service and Devolution docket and Sanjeev Kaur named the new Environment Executive.

In the changes however, Sonko opted to retain the five male county executives who he appointed to office in 2017 for what he termed as exemplary performance.

Charles Kerich remains in Lands, Urban Planning and Housing docket, Alan Igambi heads Trade Tourism and Cooperatives, Newton Munene ICT and Larry Wambua the Water and Agriculture docket.

He has at the same time said he will effect changes to the Nairobi Water and Sewarage Company leadership to dismantle cartels and restore dependable water supply.

Sonko indicated that this will ensure all city residents receive tap water, naming Kasarani, Lang’ata, Roysambu, Mathare, Kibra as among areas of the city most affected by water shortage.

This comes following a public spat between Sonko and Education CEC Janet Muthoni-Ouko after she quit his cabinet, with the two engaging in counter-accusations touching on graft in the Nairobi county government.