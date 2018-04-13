Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko (left) and his predecessor Dr Evans Kidero. PHOTOS | NATION

Suppliers, contractors and service providers owed by City Hall risk losing their money if they do not beat the deadline of submitting their complaints to the taskforce set up to look into pending bills.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday warned that creditors who shall have not claimed their pending bills by April 30 risk losing their money.

“The County has noted with concerns the delay by claimants to file the required documents, yet the closing date is April 30, 2018,”said Governor Sonko on Friday.

“This is therefore to inform the members of the public that the County will not be liable for any claims that will have not been submitted by close of business of April 30,” he said.

BLACKLISTED

He pointed out that only bills and claims accrued before June 30 last year – and not those accumulated up and including June 20, 2017 which were suspended and blacklisted.

The bills will only be paid after approval by a 10-member committee led by former Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission director lawyer Patrick Lumumba.

The committee was appointed on January 31 to audit all pending bills accrued during the former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero’s term.

Meanwhile, the City Hall boss has assured residents that he has prioritised the health sector in order for Nairobi residents to get proper medication in all County hospitals regardless of their financial background.

IMPROMPTU VISIT

“We must respect human health. We must treat and handle all the people with the same zeal and professionalism, irrespective of their financial, family or religious background,” said Sonko during an impromptu visit in three county health centres including City Hall, Bliss GVS and Lady Northey on Thursday.

He was accompanied by County Health Executive Member Hitam Majevdia, County Chief of Staff Mugo Kamau, Bliss officials led by Jayesh Sawi, Ashock Mehta and other county officials.